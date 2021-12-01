Dios Fastigheter Raised SEK 800 Million at SEK 110 per Share
(PLX AI) – Dios Fastigheter raised SEK 800 million at SEK 110 per share.Completed directed new share issue of 7,272,727 new shares directed to institutional investorsThe New Share Issue was oversubscribed and both new and existing institutional …
Dios Fastigheter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Dios Fastigheter raised SEK 800 million at SEK 110 per share.
- Completed directed new share issue of 7,272,727 new shares directed to institutional investors
- The New Share Issue was oversubscribed and both new and existing institutional shareholders, including the three largest shareholders AB Persson Invest, Erik Paulsson & Bolag and Nordstjernan, participated in the New Share Issue
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0