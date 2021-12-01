checkAd

Dios Fastigheter Raised SEK 800 Million at SEK 110 per Share

(PLX AI) – Dios Fastigheter raised SEK 800 million at SEK 110 per share.Completed directed new share issue of 7,272,727 new shares directed to institutional investorsThe New Share Issue was oversubscribed and both new and existing institutional …

  • (PLX AI) – Dios Fastigheter raised SEK 800 million at SEK 110 per share.
  • Completed directed new share issue of 7,272,727 new shares directed to institutional investors
  • The New Share Issue was oversubscribed and both new and existing institutional shareholders, including the three largest shareholders AB Persson Invest, Erik Paulsson & Bolag and Nordstjernan, participated in the New Share Issue
Autor: PLX AI
01.12.2021   

