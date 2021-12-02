Andritz Gets Pulp Mill Equipment Order in Brazil
(PLX AI) – Andritz receives repeat order to supply key process equipment for Klabin’s Ortigueira pulp mill in Brazil.The delivery for the hardwood Fiberline capacity increase for the Puma I line includes modernization of the cooking, washing, …
Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Andritz receives repeat order to supply key process equipment for Klabin’s Ortigueira pulp mill in Brazil.
- The delivery for the hardwood Fiberline capacity increase for the Puma I line includes modernization of the cooking, washing, screening and bleaching processes, which will increase the capacity from 3,742 adt/d to 4,080 adt/d
- The order also includes a new Andritz DD-WasherTM (drum displacer washer) and will also deliver the sixth eucalyptus debarking and chipping line (with a capacity of 350 m3 sob/h) to this site
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0