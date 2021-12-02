Epiroc Slips as BofA Sees Unjustified Valuation, Keeps Underperform
- (PLX AI) – Epiroc shares fell 1.5% as analysts at Bank of America said the company's valuation was unjustified and reiterated an underperform rating on the stock.
- Price target SEK 155 implies 29% downside
- With 75% revenue exposure to the cyclical mining market, Epiroc is facing China-related uncertainties similar to those that triggered a mining recession in the middle of the last decade, BofA said
