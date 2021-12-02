Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Epiroc Slips as BofA Sees Unjustified Valuation, Keeps Underperform (PLX AI) – Epiroc shares fell 1.5% as analysts at Bank of America said the company's valuation was unjustified and reiterated an underperform rating on the stock. Price target SEK 155 implies 29% downsideWith 75% revenue exposure to the cyclical …



