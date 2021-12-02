checkAd

Harboes H1 EBITDA up 17% to DKK 68 Million, but Turnover Growth Slowing

  • (PLX AI) – Harboes half year revenue DKK 747 million.
  • Half year EBITDA DKK 68 million
  • The development of both turnover and earnings in export markets is positively impacted by the restructuring of the commercial organization which was implemented in 2020/21
  • This is driving a continued increase in activity with both existing and new customers in export markets, company said
  • However, turnover growth has gradually slowed over the period, mainly due to increasing constraints on freight capacity and shortages of raw materials
  • This has resulted in lost sales and, as expected, is also giving rise to significantly higher costs, impacting H1 results, the company said
  • Yet the impact on results is partially mitigated by ongoing efforts to optimise both fixed and unit costs of the product range
  • Outlook for 2021/22 unchanged


