Harboes H1 EBITDA up 17% to DKK 68 Million, but Turnover Growth Slowing (PLX AI) – Harboes half year revenue DKK 747 million.Half year EBITDA DKK 68 millionThe development of both turnover and earnings in export markets is positively impacted by the restructuring of the commercial organization which was implemented … (PLX AI) – Harboes half year revenue DKK 747 million.

Half year EBITDA DKK 68 million

The development of both turnover and earnings in export markets is positively impacted by the restructuring of the commercial organization which was implemented in 2020/21

This is driving a continued increase in activity with both existing and new customers in export markets, company said

However, turnover growth has gradually slowed over the period, mainly due to increasing constraints on freight capacity and shortages of raw materials

This has resulted in lost sales and, as expected, is also giving rise to significantly higher costs, impacting H1 results, the company said

Yet the impact on results is partially mitigated by ongoing efforts to optimise both fixed and unit costs of the product range

Outlook for 2021/22 unchanged



Autor: PLX AI | 02.12.2021, 12:41

