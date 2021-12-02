Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Scout24 Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 11-12% (PLX AI) – Scout24 revenue expected to increase between 11% and 12% in 2022, while EBITDA is expected to grow between 6% and 8%.We want to increase our revenue in the double-digit percentage range also beyond 2022, CFO says



