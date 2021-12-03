Aurubis Sees 2022 FY Pretax Profit EUR 320-380 Million; Consensus EUR 343 Million
(PLX AI) – Aurubis Outlook FY ROCE 12-16%.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 320-380 million vs consensus EUR 343 millionAurubis expects a good supply of copper concentrates, an at least stable supply of recycling materials, and positive global copper …
