Aurubis Sees 2022 FY Pretax Profit EUR 320-380 Million; Consensus EUR 343 Million

(PLX AI) – Aurubis Outlook FY ROCE 12-16%.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 320-380 million vs consensus EUR 343 millionAurubis expects a good supply of copper concentrates, an at least stable supply of recycling materials, and positive global copper …

  • (PLX AI) – Aurubis Outlook FY ROCE 12-16%.
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 320-380 million vs consensus EUR 343 million
  • Aurubis expects a good supply of copper concentrates, an at least stable supply of recycling materials, and positive global copper demand
  • The Aurubis copper premium was raised to US$ 123/t for 2022 owing to demand and higher costs
Autor: PLX AI
03.12.2021, 07:05  |   |   |   

