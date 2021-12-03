Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract with OMV in Norway
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with OMV (Norge) AS, which will employ the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high pressure, high temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the …
The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with OMV (Norge) AS, which will employ the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high pressure, high temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway.
- The contract is expected to commence in mid-2022, and Maersk Drilling and OMV (Norge) AS are in discussions to add additional services to the scope
- The contract includes a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0