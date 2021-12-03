checkAd

Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract with OMV in Norway

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with OMV (Norge) AS, which will employ the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high pressure, high temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with OMV (Norge) AS, which will employ the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high pressure, high temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway.
  • The contract is expected to commence in mid-2022, and Maersk Drilling and OMV (Norge) AS are in discussions to add additional services to the scope
  • The contract includes a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well
Autor: PLX AI
03.12.2021   

