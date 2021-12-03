Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Andritz Gets Fiber Preparation System Order in Germany (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply second fiber preparation system for insulation board to GUTEX Holzfaserplattenwerk, Germany.Start-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including a …



