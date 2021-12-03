Andritz Gets Fiber Preparation System Order in Germany
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply second fiber preparation system for insulation board to GUTEX Holzfaserplattenwerk, Germany.Start-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including a …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply second fiber preparation system for insulation board to GUTEX Holzfaserplattenwerk, Germany.
- Start-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023
- The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including a debarking and chipping line as well as the steel structure, piping material and installation work
