Tivoli Names Bakkegaard New CFO
(PLX AI) – Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab
Tivoli Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.
- The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0