checkAd

Tivoli Names Bakkegaard New CFO

(PLX AI) – Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab

  • (PLX AI) – Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.
  • The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab
Tivoli Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
03.12.2021, 10:56  |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tivoli Names Bakkegaard New CFO (PLX AI) – Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Allianz Aims to Raise Dividend Payments at Least 5% Every Year
North Media Cuts EBIT Outlook After Bekey Writeoff
Bayer Phase 3 Nubeqa Trial Meets Primary Endpoint
Harboes H1 EBITDA up 17% to DKK 68 Million, but Turnover Growth Slowing
Siemens CFO Thomas Renews Contract Until 2026
Nordex Gets 300 MW Wind Turbine Order in the U.S.
Aurubis Sees 2022 FY Pretax Profit EUR 320-380 Million; Consensus EUR 343 Million
Scout24 Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 11-12%
Titel
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
BASF Signs 25-Year Renewable Energy PPA with Engie
Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion
BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
Inditex Names New Chairman and CEO
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Visa November U.S. Payments Volume 133% of 2019 Levels; Flat from October
Adidas Completes 2021 Share Buyback after Spending EUR 1 Billion
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant