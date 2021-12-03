Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Tivoli Names Bakkegaard New CFO (PLX AI) – Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab



