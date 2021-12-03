Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen (PLX AI) – RWE and Kerpen municipal utility to jointly develop two wind farms with total capacity of 50 MW. Farms to be constructed on the Marienfeld field and along the A4 motorway



