Aker BioMarine Chairman Buys 215,000 Shares
(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine Chairman purchased 215,000 shares.Following the transaction, Mr. Snøve, directly and indirectly, controls 565,000 shares in Aker BioMarine ASA.
