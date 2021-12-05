checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic says COVID-19 vaccine increasing neutralizing antibodies 2-40-foldBavarian Nordic says potential of ABNCoV2 to function as a …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.
  • Bavarian Nordic says COVID-19 vaccine increasing neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold
  • Bavarian Nordic says potential of ABNCoV2 to function as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine
  • The large boosting effect of ABNCoV2 elevated the neutralizing antibodies to levels reported to be highly efficacious (>90%) against SARS-CoV-2
  • A similar fold increase was observed for all SARS-CoV-2 variants tested (Wuhan, Alpha, Beta and Delta) following the booster vaccination with ABNCoV2
  • The vaccine was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported
  • One hundred and three (103) subjects 18 years and older (23% above 65 years) that had been previously vaccinated with mRNA (67%) or adenoviral (32%) COVID-19 vaccines were enrolled and received a single booster vaccination with ABNC0V2 (100μg)


Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
05.12.2021, 18:25  |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic says COVID-19 vaccine increasing neutralizing antibodies 2-40-foldBavarian Nordic says potential of ABNCoV2 to function as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Titel
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
BASF Signs 25-Year Renewable Energy PPA with Engie
Brenntag Is Buying Opportunity After Underperformance, Bank of America Says
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion
BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally
RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen
Adidas Completes 2021 Share Buyback after Spending EUR 1 Billion
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant