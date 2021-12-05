Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic says COVID-19 vaccine increasing neutralizing antibodies 2-40-foldBavarian Nordic says potential of ABNCoV2 to function as a … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

The large boosting effect of ABNCoV2 elevated the neutralizing antibodies to levels reported to be highly efficacious (>90%) against SARS-CoV-2

A similar fold increase was observed for all SARS-CoV-2 variants tested (Wuhan, Alpha, Beta and Delta) following the booster vaccination with ABNCoV2

The vaccine was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported

One hundred and three (103) subjects 18 years and older (23% above 65 years) that had been previously vaccinated with mRNA (67%) or adenoviral (32%) COVID-19 vaccines were enrolled and received a single booster vaccination with ABNC0V2 (100μg)



