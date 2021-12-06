AB Inbev Targets Organic EBITDA Growth 4-8% in Medium Term
(PLX AI) – AB Inbev aims to deliver organic EBITDA growth of 4-8% over the medium-term.Says focused on leading and growing the beer category, digitizing and monetizing AB InBev’s ecosystem, optimizing its business and creating a more sustainable and …
- (PLX AI) – AB Inbev aims to deliver organic EBITDA growth of 4-8% over the medium-term.
- Says focused on leading and growing the beer category, digitizing and monetizing AB InBev’s ecosystem, optimizing its business and creating a more sustainable and inclusive future
- Company holding Investor Seminar today starting at 2pm CET
