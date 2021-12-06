Bavarian Nordic Seen Jumping 10% After Successful Covid Vaccine Trial (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said. Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said.

Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to function as a universal booster vaccine

This is the best-case scenario for Bavarian, Carnegie said

The vaccine could be positioned as a universal booster vaccine that protects against all variants and has at least as good or better data as Pfizer and Moderna, Carnegie said

Potentially Bavarian's candidate has better tolerability and longer protection: Carnegie

Bavarian has a very attractive booster candidate, Sydbank said

The bank estimates Bavarian could sell 520 million doses through 2029

The value of this is far from included in today's share price, Sydbank said



Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bavarian Nordic Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.12.2021, 07:09 | | 0 | 0 06.12.2021, 07:09 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer