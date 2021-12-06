Bavarian Nordic Seen Jumping 10% After Successful Covid Vaccine Trial
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said. Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to …
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said.
- Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to function as a universal booster vaccine
- This is the best-case scenario for Bavarian, Carnegie said
- The vaccine could be positioned as a universal booster vaccine that protects against all variants and has at least as good or better data as Pfizer and Moderna, Carnegie said
- Potentially Bavarian's candidate has better tolerability and longer protection: Carnegie
- Bavarian has a very attractive booster candidate, Sydbank said
- The bank estimates Bavarian could sell 520 million doses through 2029
- The value of this is far from included in today's share price, Sydbank said
Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0