checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Seen Jumping 10% After Successful Covid Vaccine Trial

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said. Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said.
  • Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to function as a universal booster vaccine
  • This is the best-case scenario for Bavarian, Carnegie said
  • The vaccine could be positioned as a universal booster vaccine that protects against all variants and has at least as good or better data as Pfizer and Moderna, Carnegie said
  • Potentially Bavarian's candidate has better tolerability and longer protection: Carnegie
  • Bavarian has a very attractive booster candidate, Sydbank said
  • The bank estimates Bavarian could sell 520 million doses through 2029
  • The value of this is far from included in today's share price, Sydbank said


Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
06.12.2021, 07:09  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Seen Jumping 10% After Successful Covid Vaccine Trial (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares may jump 10% today after the company announced successful Phase 2 data with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, analysts said. Bavarian said its vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies 2-40-fold and has potential to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
AB Inbev Targets Organic EBITDA Growth 4-8% in Medium Term
Bavarian Nordic Seen Jumping 10% After Successful Covid Vaccine Trial
Titel
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
BASF Signs 25-Year Renewable Energy PPA with Engie
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Brenntag Is Buying Opportunity After Underperformance, Bank of America Says
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion
BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant