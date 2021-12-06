Intertrust Agrees to CSC Takeover at EUR 20 per Share
(PLX AI) – Intertrust and CSC agree on recommended all-cash offer of EUR 20.00 per share.Intertrust says offer represents a total consideration of approximately EUR 1.8 billionThe Management Board and Supervisory Board of Intertrust fully and …
- (PLX AI) – Intertrust and CSC agree on recommended all-cash offer of EUR 20.00 per share.
- Intertrust says offer represents a total consideration of approximately EUR 1.8 billion
- The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Intertrust fully and unanimously support the Offer
