Alpha Bank Sells Albania Unit to OTP Bank for EUR 55 Million
(PLX AI) – Alpha Bank says agrees to OTP Bank acquisition of Alpha Bank Albania.The consideration has been agreed at Euro 55 million representing a 0.74x P/BV multipleThe Transaction is capital accretive for the Group and is fully aligned with the …
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank says agrees to OTP Bank acquisition of Alpha Bank Albania.
- The consideration has been agreed at Euro 55 million representing a 0.74x P/BV multiple
- The Transaction is capital accretive for the Group and is fully aligned with the Group’s commitment to focus its operations on its core markets
- Completion of the Transaction, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (including obtaining regulatory approvals under applicable law), is expected to take place within 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0