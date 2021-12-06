Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Alpha Bank Sells Albania Unit to OTP Bank for EUR 55 Million (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank says agrees to OTP Bank acquisition of Alpha Bank Albania.The consideration has been agreed at Euro 55 million representing a 0.74x P/BV multipleThe Transaction is capital accretive for the Group and is fully aligned with the …



