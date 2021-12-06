Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

NRC Group Names Gulsvik New CFO (PLX AI) – NRC Group appointed Ole Anton Gulsvik as new Chief Financial Officer.Appointment effective from 1 March 2022Gulsvik most recently served as CEO of Seven Seas Group



