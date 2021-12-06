NRC Group Names Gulsvik New CFO
(PLX AI) – NRC Group appointed Ole Anton Gulsvik as new Chief Financial Officer.Appointment effective from 1 March 2022Gulsvik most recently served as CEO of Seven Seas Group
NRC Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – NRC Group appointed Ole Anton Gulsvik as new Chief Financial Officer.
- Appointment effective from 1 March 2022
- Gulsvik most recently served as CEO of Seven Seas Group
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0