NRC Group Names Gulsvik New CFO

(PLX AI) – NRC Group appointed Ole Anton Gulsvik as new Chief Financial Officer.Appointment effective from 1 March 2022Gulsvik most recently served as CEO of Seven Seas Group

  • (PLX AI) – NRC Group appointed Ole Anton Gulsvik as new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Appointment effective from 1 March 2022
  • Gulsvik most recently served as CEO of Seven Seas Group
Autor: PLX AI
06.12.2021   

