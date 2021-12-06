Vestas Says Attackers Leaked Stolen Data, Potentially Offered It to Third Parties
- (PLX AI) – Vestas gives third update on cyber incident.
- Vestas all systems are, with very few exceptions, up and running
- Vestas: data was illegally retrieved from our IT systems and the attackers have since threatened to publish the stolen data
- Vestas: stolen data has been leaked by the attackers and potentially offered to third parties
- Vestas: leaked data mostly relate to Vestas' internal matters
- Vestas: attack failed in attempt to extort Vestas, but the attackers did manage to steal data from Vestas, and that data has been illegally shared externally
- Vestas says investigating what personal data is affected by the attack and will initiate communicating to affected parties within the next few days
