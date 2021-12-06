Safran in Talks to Buy Orolia from Eurazeo
(PLX AI) – Safran enters into exclusive discussions to acquire Orolia, a world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing.Safran today announces that it has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire Orolia from Eurazeo alongside the …
SAFRAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Safran enters into exclusive discussions to acquire Orolia, a world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing.
- Safran today announces that it has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire Orolia from Eurazeo alongside the founders and management
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0