ABB Targets EBITA Margin at Least 15% from 2023
ABB revenue growth target lifted to 4-7% through economic cycle, up from 3-5% previously.ABB targets Operational EBITA margin target sharpened to at least 15% as from 2023, compared to "upper half of 13-16%" previouslyCEO: "Demand has remained robust this far and we anticipate positive market momentum in 2022 but still have to manage supply chain disruptions"
- (PLX AI) – ABB revenue growth target lifted to 4-7% through economic cycle, up from 3-5% previously.
- ABB targets Operational EBITA margin target sharpened to at least 15% as from 2023, compared to "upper half of 13-16%" previously
- CEO: “Demand has remained robust this far and we anticipate positive market momentum in 2022 but still have to manage supply chain disruptions”
- Swiss IPO for E-mobility planned for H1 2022
- CFO: “Continued strong cash flow generation to support organic growth and M&A”
