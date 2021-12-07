Worldline Buys 80% of EBMA from Eurobank
- (PLX AI) – Worldline - Strategic partnership with Eurobank in Greece.
- Worldline acquisition of 80% of Eurobank Merchant Acquiring activities
- Eurobank to retain a 20% ownership in EBMA
- Additional annual revenue of c. € 35 million at closing with expected double-digit organic growth CAGR over the next 4 years
- OMDA margin c. 30% expected at closing
