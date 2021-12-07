Cembra Sees FY Net Income CHF 159-162 Million; Dividend CHF 3.75
(PLX AI) – Cembra aims to achieve an ROE of 13-14% in 2022/2023 and above 15% starting in 2024.Cembra aims to pay a dividend of CHF 3.75 for 2021, at least CHF 3.75 for 2022 and thereafter increasingCembra 2021 net income forecast to come in between …
- (PLX AI) – Cembra aims to achieve an ROE of 13-14% in 2022/2023 and above 15% starting in 2024.
- Cembra aims to pay a dividend of CHF 3.75 for 2021, at least CHF 3.75 for 2022 and thereafter increasing
- Cembra 2021 net income forecast to come in between CHF 159 million and CHF 162 million
- Targets Tier 1 capital ratio above 17%
- Aims for at least CHF 30 million in annual cost savings
