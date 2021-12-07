Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Stellantis to Invest Over EUR 30 Billion Through 2025 in Electrification, Software Transformation (PLX AI) – Stellantis targets EUR 20 Billion in Incremental Annual Revenues by 2030 Driven by Software-Enabled Vehicles.Stellantis Targets EUR 4 billion in annual revenues by 2026 and EUR 20 billion by 2030 generated by software-enabled product …



