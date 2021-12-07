Stellantis to Invest Over EUR 30 Billion Through 2025 in Electrification, Software Transformation
(PLX AI) – Stellantis targets EUR 20 Billion in Incremental Annual Revenues by 2030 Driven by Software-Enabled Vehicles.Stellantis Targets EUR 4 billion in annual revenues by 2026 and EUR 20 billion by 2030 generated by software-enabled product …
- Stellantis Targets EUR 4 billion in annual revenues by 2026 and EUR 20 billion by 2030 generated by software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions
- Stellantis has more than EUR 30 billion of investments planned through 2025
- 34 million monetizable connected cars expected by 2030, with a majority of all new vehicles to be fully over-the-air updatable by 2024
- Stellantis has previously announced that more than 70 percent of its vehicle sales in Europe and more than 40 percent of vehicle sales in the United States will be low emission vehicles (LEV) by 2030
