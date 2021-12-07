Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AstraZeneca to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen with Ionis (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca entered into a new global development and commercialization agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for eplontersen.AstraZeneca says the liver-targeted antisense therapy is in Phase III development for the treatment of …



