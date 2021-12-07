AstraZeneca to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen with Ionis
- (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca entered into a new global development and commercialization agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for eplontersen.
- AstraZeneca says the liver-targeted antisense therapy is in Phase III development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis
- AstraZeneca will pay Ionis an upfront payment of $200m and additional conditional payments of up to $485m following regulatory approvals
- It will also pay up to $2.9bn of sales-related milestones based on sales thresholds between $500m and $6bn, plus royalties in the range of low double-digit to mid-twenties percentage depending on the region
