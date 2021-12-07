Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

RWE, Novatek to Develop Hydrogen Trading Between Russia and Europe (PLX AI) – RWE and Novatek say to cooperate on decarbonization of industry.RWE and Novatek sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen trading between Russia and EuropeThe MoU envisages the supply of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen by …



