RWE, Novatek to Develop Hydrogen Trading Between Russia and Europe
(PLX AI) – RWE and Novatek say to cooperate on decarbonization of industry.RWE and Novatek sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen trading between Russia and EuropeThe MoU envisages the supply of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen by …
- RWE and Novatek sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen trading between Russia and Europe
- The MoU envisages the supply of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen by Novatek to RWE
- Novatek, the largest independent producer of natural gas in Russia, is conducting a pre-FEED (Front End Engineering Design) study for blue ammonia and hydrogen production in the Yamal region, which will include carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities
- The partners also intend to extend their cooperation in supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), including possible carbon-neutral LNG
