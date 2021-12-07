Per Aarsleff Has Room to Significantly Increase Cash Returns, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff has room to significantly increase cash returns, Nordea says, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Per Aarsleff could see its EBIT margin increase by 1-2 percentage points over the next two years, the analysts …
Per Aarsleff Holding Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff has room to significantly increase cash returns, Nordea says, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Per Aarsleff could see its EBIT margin increase by 1-2 percentage points over the next two years, the analysts said
- Price target DKK 360 implies 33% upside
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0