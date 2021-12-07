Equinix Buys MainOne for $320 Million
(PLX AI) – Equinix to expand into Africa with acquisition of MainOne, a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.Equinix says transaction enterprise value of $320 …
- Equinix says transaction enterprise value of $320 million
- The acquisition is expected to close Q1 of 2022
