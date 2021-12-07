Veon Targets 10-14% Revenue, EBITDA Growth Between 2022-2024 (PLX AI) – Veon aspires to achieve 10-14% CAGR local currency revenue & EBITDA growth between FY2022 and FY2024.Veon anticipates an acceleration in Group revenue growth, as the benefits of recent investments in high-speed 4G networks are realised, … (PLX AI) – Veon aspires to achieve 10-14% CAGR local currency revenue & EBITDA growth between FY2022 and FY2024.

Veon anticipates an acceleration in Group revenue growth, as the benefits of recent investments in high-speed 4G networks are realised, supporting the digital operator model

Together with this double digit local currency revenue growth ambition, the Group aspires to achieve a 3 percentage point EBITDA margin expansion over the same period, supported by its group-wide cost efficiency program, that is anticipated to bring annual run rate savings of USD250 million by the end of 2024

The Group’s medium term ambition is to reduce USD-denominated debt to below 40% of net debt while increasing the local currency funding and extending the tenor of its debt to 4 years

Also included in VEON’s new medium-term financial ambition is for the Group’s capex intensity to decline, from current elevated levels of 22%-24% to below 20% by 2024



VEON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

VEON Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.12.2021, 10:04 | | 24 0 | 0 07.12.2021, 10:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer