BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options (PLX AI) – BASF to carve out mobile emissions catalysts business and invest up to €4.5 billion in battery materials and recycling.BASF carve-out process will start in January 2022 and is expected to take up to 18 monthsBASF new standalone structure …



