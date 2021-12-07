BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
(PLX AI) – BASF to carve out mobile emissions catalysts business and invest up to €4.5 billion in battery materials and recycling.BASF carve-out process will start in January 2022 and is expected to take up to 18 monthsBASF new standalone structure …
- (PLX AI) – BASF to carve out mobile emissions catalysts business and invest up to €4.5 billion in battery materials and recycling.
- BASF carve-out process will start in January 2022 and is expected to take up to 18 months
- BASF new standalone structure will allow for future strategic options
- Standalone mobile emissions catalysts and associated precious metal services entity will be headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey
- The new entity will continue to operate globally and comprise approximately 20 production sites and over 4,000 employees
- BASF will further strengthen focus on battery materials and base metals recycling
BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0