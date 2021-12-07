checkAd

BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options

(PLX AI) – BASF to carve out mobile emissions catalysts business and invest up to €4.5 billion in battery materials and recycling.BASF carve-out process will start in January 2022 and is expected to take up to 18 monthsBASF new standalone structure …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF to carve out mobile emissions catalysts business and invest up to €4.5 billion in battery materials and recycling.
  • BASF carve-out process will start in January 2022 and is expected to take up to 18 months
  • BASF new standalone structure will allow for future strategic options
  • Standalone mobile emissions catalysts and associated precious metal services entity will be headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey
  • The new entity will continue to operate globally and comprise approximately 20 production sites and over 4,000 employees
  • BASF will further strengthen focus on battery materials and base metals recycling


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
07.12.2021, 15:04   

