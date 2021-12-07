Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Cognizant Buys Devbridge; Financial Details Undisclosed (PLX AI) – Cognizant Expands its Global Digital Engineering Portfolio with the Acquisition of Devbridge.The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021, subject to satisfaction of closing conditionsFinancial details were not disclosed



