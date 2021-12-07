Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue
- (PLX AI) – Atos to acquire Cloudreach, a multi-cloud services company specializing in cloud application development and cloud migration.
- The company employs more than 600 employees in cloud platforms, applications, and security
- Revenue is expected at EUR 100 million in calendar year 2021
