checkAd

Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue

(PLX AI) – Atos to acquire Cloudreach, a multi-cloud services company specializing in cloud application development and cloud migration. The company employs more than 600 employees in cloud platforms, applications, and securityRevenue is expected at …

  • (PLX AI) – Atos to acquire Cloudreach, a multi-cloud services company specializing in cloud application development and cloud migration.
  • The company employs more than 600 employees in cloud platforms, applications, and security
  • Revenue is expected at EUR 100 million in calendar year 2021
Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 38,55, was eine Steigerung von +2,62% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
07.12.2021, 18:02  |  55   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue (PLX AI) – Atos to acquire Cloudreach, a multi-cloud services company specializing in cloud application development and cloud migration. The company employs more than 600 employees in cloud platforms, applications, and securityRevenue is expected at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
Telecom Italia Hires Goldman Sachs as Advisors After KKR Expression of Interest
AstraZeneca to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen with Ionis
RWE, Novatek to Develop Hydrogen Trading Between Russia and Europe
Bavarian Nordic Raised DKK 1.7 Billion at DKK 268 per Share
Equinix Buys MainOne for $320 Million
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Worldline Buys 80% of EBMA from Eurobank
Hartmann CFO Bought Shares for DKK 350,00
ABB Targets EBITA Margin at Least 15% from 2023
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen
BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally
Brenntag Is Buying Opportunity After Underperformance, Bank of America Says
Bavarian Nordic to Raise $250 Million for RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial
Bavarian Nordic Seen Jumping 10% After Successful Covid Vaccine Trial
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million