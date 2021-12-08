Helvetia Says Lehmann to Replace Schurter as Chairman from 2023
(PLX AI) – Helvetia says Doris Russi Schurter will not stand again as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.Axel Lehmann expected to serve as Chairman from 2023Thomas Schmuckli, the current Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, will serve as …
