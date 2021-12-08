Clas Ohlson Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; November Sales up 6%
- (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson Q2 sales SEK 2,117 million vs. estimate SEK 2,124 million.
- Q2 EBIT SEK 204 million vs. estimate SEK 165 million
- Q2 net income SEK 148 million vs. estimate SEK 116 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 185 million
- Clas Ohlson Sales in November increased by 6% to 1,021 MSEK
- Sees signs that previously rising freight prices have started to stabilize
