AF Gruppen to Buy 80% of Stenseth & RS
- (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen says letter of intent to acquire 80% of Stenseth & RS signed.
- The company is a concrete contractor with a total of 300 employees
- In 2020, the company recorded turnover of NOK 470 million and achieved an operating margin (EBIT) of 7.8%
- The agreed valuation of 100 % of the shares in the company is NOK 220 million on a debt-free basis
- Settlement is expected to consist of shares in AF Gruppen ASA and cash
