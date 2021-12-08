Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AF Gruppen to Buy 80% of Stenseth & RS (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen says letter of intent to acquire 80% of Stenseth & RS signed.The company is a concrete contractor with a total of 300 employeesIn 2020, the company recorded turnover of NOK 470 million and achieved an operating margin (EBIT) of …



