checkAd

AF Gruppen to Buy 80% of Stenseth & RS

(PLX AI) – AF Gruppen says letter of intent to acquire 80% of Stenseth & RS signed.The company is a concrete contractor with a total of 300 employeesIn 2020, the company recorded turnover of NOK 470 million and achieved an operating margin (EBIT) of …

  • (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen says letter of intent to acquire 80% of Stenseth & RS signed.
  • The company is a concrete contractor with a total of 300 employees
  • In 2020, the company recorded turnover of NOK 470 million and achieved an operating margin (EBIT) of 7.8%
  • The agreed valuation of 100 % of the shares in the company is NOK 220 million on a debt-free basis
  • Settlement is expected to consist of shares in AF Gruppen ASA and cash
AF Gruppen ASA (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
08.12.2021, 07:31  |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AF Gruppen to Buy 80% of Stenseth & RS (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen says letter of intent to acquire 80% of Stenseth & RS signed.The company is a concrete contractor with a total of 300 employeesIn 2020, the company recorded turnover of NOK 470 million and achieved an operating margin (EBIT) of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
RWE, Novatek to Develop Hydrogen Trading Between Russia and Europe
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue
AstraZeneca to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen with Ionis
Equinix Buys MainOne for $320 Million
Hellofresh Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 20-26%
Cognizant Buys Devbridge; Financial Details Undisclosed
Stellantis to Invest Over EUR 30 Billion Through 2025 in Electrification, Software Transformation
Hornbach Holding Raises Outlook After Reporting Earnings Earlier Than Expected
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen
BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally
Brenntag Is Buying Opportunity After Underperformance, Bank of America Says
Bavarian Nordic to Raise $250 Million for RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million