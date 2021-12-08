checkAd

Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion

  • Securitas to acquire the Electronic Security Solutions business from Stanley Black & Decker for $3.2 billion
  • Stanley Security is a highly reputable provider of electronic security solutions with operations in 12 markets globally, expected to generate sales of nearly MUSD 1 700 in 2021, of which around 40% is recurring revenue
  • The future of security is built around the combination of global presence, connected technology and intelligent use of data and, together with Stanley Security, Securitas is perfectly placed to win in this environment with an outstanding offering and client experience


Autor: PLX AI
08.12.2021   

