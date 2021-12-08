checkAd

Spar Nord Could Pay DKK 6.5 Billion for Handelsbanken's Danish Operations, Nordea Says

(PLX AI) – Spar Nord could pay DKK 6.5 billion for Handelsbanken's Danish operations, potentially bidding together with Nykredit, analysts at Nordea said in a research note.The acquisition would be about as EPS-accretive as buying back its own …

  • (PLX AI) – Spar Nord could pay DKK 6.5 billion for Handelsbanken's Danish operations, potentially bidding together with Nykredit, analysts at Nordea said in a research note.
  • The acquisition would be about as EPS-accretive as buying back its own shares for Spar Nord, Nordea said
  • Spar Nord could then sell Handelsbanken's Danish asset management operations to Nykredit, and would also need to raise DKK 3.3 billion in a rights issue: Nordea
  • Nordea has a sell rating on Handelsbanken and a hold rating on Spar Nord
