Spar Nord Could Pay DKK 6.5 Billion for Handelsbanken's Danish Operations, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Spar Nord could pay DKK 6.5 billion for Handelsbanken's Danish operations, potentially bidding together with Nykredit, analysts at Nordea said in a research note.The acquisition would be about as EPS-accretive as buying back its own …
- The acquisition would be about as EPS-accretive as buying back its own shares for Spar Nord, Nordea said
- Spar Nord could then sell Handelsbanken's Danish asset management operations to Nykredit, and would also need to raise DKK 3.3 billion in a rights issue: Nordea
- Nordea has a sell rating on Handelsbanken and a hold rating on Spar Nord
