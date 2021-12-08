Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Spar Nord Could Pay DKK 6.5 Billion for Handelsbanken's Danish Operations, Nordea Says (PLX AI) – Spar Nord could pay DKK 6.5 billion for Handelsbanken's Danish operations, potentially bidding together with Nykredit, analysts at Nordea said in a research note.The acquisition would be about as EPS-accretive as buying back its own …



