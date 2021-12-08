Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 235 MW Wind Turbine Order in the US (PLX AI) – Vestas wins 235 MW order from Invenergy in the USA.Order of V150-4.2 MW turbines and V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode from Invenergy to power the Sapphire Sky wind project in IllinoisThe order includes supply and …



