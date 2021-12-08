checkAd

Vestas Gets 235 MW Wind Turbine Order in the US

(PLX AI) – Vestas wins 235 MW order from Invenergy in the USA.Order of V150-4.2 MW turbines and V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode from Invenergy to power the Sapphire Sky wind project in IllinoisThe order includes supply and …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas wins 235 MW order from Invenergy in the USA.
  • Order of V150-4.2 MW turbines and V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode from Invenergy to power the Sapphire Sky wind project in Illinois
  • The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
  • Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022
Autor: PLX AI
