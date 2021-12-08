Vestas Order Intake Consensus Increasingly Difficult to Reach, Carnegie Says (PLX AI) – Vestas may find it increasingly difficult to reach the consensus for order intake this year, analysts at Carnegie said in a research note. Vestas announced an order for 99 MW in Brazil yesterday -- the first time in more than 2 months … (PLX AI) – Vestas may find it increasingly difficult to reach the consensus for order intake this year, analysts at Carnegie said in a research note.

Vestas announced an order for 99 MW in Brazil yesterday -- the first time in more than 2 months that the company released information on new wind turbine contracts

Wind turbine manufacturers are struggling with higher transport and raw material costs that are difficult to compensate in prices, Carnegie said

Vestas needs to announce 3,400 MW in orders in the last part of 2021 to reach consensus, while in the past Vestas announced between 1,700 MW and 2,700 MW in the last 3 weeks of the year, according to Carnegie

NOTE: Vestas holds a Capital Markets Day on Dec. 15

There is an enormous long-term potential for Vestas, but in the short term growth will be under pressure, Handelsbanken said

The company is currently losing market share and is experiencing pricing pressure; growth will not return until 2023 at the earliest, Handelsbanken said



