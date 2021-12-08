checkAd

Vestas Order Intake Consensus Increasingly Difficult to Reach, Carnegie Says

(PLX AI) – Vestas may find it increasingly difficult to reach the consensus for order intake this year, analysts at Carnegie said in a research note. Vestas announced an order for 99 MW in Brazil yesterday -- the first time in more than 2 months …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas may find it increasingly difficult to reach the consensus for order intake this year, analysts at Carnegie said in a research note.
  • Vestas announced an order for 99 MW in Brazil yesterday -- the first time in more than 2 months that the company released information on new wind turbine contracts
  • Wind turbine manufacturers are struggling with higher transport and raw material costs that are difficult to compensate in prices, Carnegie said
  • Vestas needs to announce 3,400 MW in orders in the last part of 2021 to reach consensus, while in the past Vestas announced between 1,700 MW and 2,700 MW in the last 3 weeks of the year, according to Carnegie
  • NOTE: Vestas holds a Capital Markets Day on Dec. 15
  • There is an enormous long-term potential for Vestas, but in the short term growth will be under pressure, Handelsbanken said
  • The company is currently losing market share and is experiencing pricing pressure; growth will not return until 2023 at the earliest, Handelsbanken said


Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
08.12.2021, 09:48  |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Order Intake Consensus Increasingly Difficult to Reach, Carnegie Says (PLX AI) – Vestas may find it increasingly difficult to reach the consensus for order intake this year, analysts at Carnegie said in a research note. Vestas announced an order for 99 MW in Brazil yesterday -- the first time in more than 2 months …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue
Cognizant Buys Devbridge; Financial Details Undisclosed
Hellofresh Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 20-26%
Hornbach Holding Raises Outlook After Reporting Earnings Earlier Than Expected
Boeing Says 777 Partners Orders Another 30 737 MAX Jets; List Price $3.7 Billion
BMW Secures Supply of Several Million Semiconductor Microchips per Year
Clas Ohlson Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; November Sales up 6%
Helvetia Says Lehmann to Replace Schurter as Chairman from 2023
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
RWE, Novatek to Develop Hydrogen Trading Between Russia and Europe
RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million