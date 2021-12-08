Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023 (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post DHL Group initiates leadership transition: Tobias Meyer, CEO P&P Germany, to become Group CEO in May 2023.Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July …



