Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post DHL Group initiates leadership transition: Tobias Meyer, CEO P&P Germany, to become Group CEO in May 2023.Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July …
- Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July 1, 2022 and become a member of the Management Board
