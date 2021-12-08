checkAd

Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post DHL Group initiates leadership transition: Tobias Meyer, CEO P&P Germany, to become Group CEO in May 2023.Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post DHL Group initiates leadership transition: Tobias Meyer, CEO P&P Germany, to become Group CEO in May 2023.
  • Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July 1, 2022 and become a member of the Management Board
Deutsche Post Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 57,31, was eine Steigerung von +5,04% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
08.12.2021, 11:16  |  72   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023 (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post DHL Group initiates leadership transition: Tobias Meyer, CEO P&P Germany, to become Group CEO in May 2023.Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue
Cognizant Buys Devbridge; Financial Details Undisclosed
Hornbach Holding Raises Outlook After Reporting Earnings Earlier Than Expected
Hellofresh Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 20-26%
BMW Secures Supply of Several Million Semiconductor Microchips per Year
Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023
Boeing Says 777 Partners Orders Another 30 737 MAX Jets; List Price $3.7 Billion
Vestas Gets 235 MW Wind Turbine Order in the US
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
Corestate Says Ehlerding, Efremidis Intend to Acquire Significant Stake
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
RWE, Novatek to Develop Hydrogen Trading Between Russia and Europe
Bavarian Nordic to Raise $250 Million for RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million