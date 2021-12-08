Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

ConocoPhillips to Sell Indonesia Assets for $1.355 Billion; Buys up to 10% in APLNG (PLX AI) – ConocoPhillips to sell the subsidiary that indirectly owns the company’s 54% interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and a 35% shareholding interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company. The sale to …



