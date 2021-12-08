ConocoPhillips to Sell Indonesia Assets for $1.355 Billion; Buys up to 10% in APLNG
(PLX AI) – ConocoPhillips to sell the subsidiary that indirectly owns the company’s 54% interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and a 35% shareholding interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company. The sale to …
- The sale to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion is subject to customary adjustments and is expected to close in early 2022
- Also notified Origin Energy that it is exercising its preemption right to purchase up to an additional 10% shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) from Origin Energy for up to $1.645 billion, which will be funded from cash on the balance sheet
