Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Zur Rose to Issue 600,000 New Shares to Invest in Technology, Capacity Expansion (PLX AI) – Zur Rose decides on capital increase from authorised capital and starts accelerated bookbuilding to make full use of increasing market opportunities.Zur Rose to issue 600,000 new sharesZur Rose says is well placed to considerably increase …



