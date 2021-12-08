Zur Rose to Issue 600,000 New Shares to Invest in Technology, Capacity Expansion
(PLX AI) – Zur Rose decides on capital increase from authorised capital and starts accelerated bookbuilding to make full use of increasing market opportunities.Zur Rose to issue 600,000 new sharesZur Rose says is well placed to considerably increase …
- Zur Rose to issue 600,000 new shares
- Zur Rose says is well placed to considerably increase revenue from prescription medicines
- Zur Rose to use net proceeds for investments in technology capabilities, further capacity expansion
