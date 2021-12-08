Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Inwido Targets Revenue of SEK 20 Billion in 2030 (PLX AI) – Inwido targets revenue of SEK 20 billion in 2030.Inwido profitability target 15% return on operating capitalCapital structure: Net debt in relation to operating EBITDA



