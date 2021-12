Getinge Settles MDL Mesh Litigation in U.S., Takes Another SEK 600 Million in Provisions (PLX AI) – Getinge enters into a settlement agreement related to the MDL mesh litigation and makes a concluding provision of additional SEK 600 million.Getinge expects the settlement to become final and payment to be made during the first half of … (PLX AI) – Getinge enters into a settlement agreement related to the MDL mesh litigation and makes a concluding provision of additional SEK 600 million.

Getinge expects the settlement to become final and payment to be made during the first half of 2022

The surgical mesh implants were manufactured by Getinge’s subsidiary Atrium Medical Corporation, which was acquired by Getinge in 2011

Getinge made a provision of SEK 1.8 billion in 2018 for expected costs associated with surgical mesh claims, based on information available at the time



