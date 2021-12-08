checkAd

Getinge Settles MDL Mesh Litigation in U.S., Takes Another SEK 600 Million in Provisions

(PLX AI) – Getinge enters into a settlement agreement related to the MDL mesh litigation and makes a concluding provision of additional SEK 600 million.Getinge expects the settlement to become final and payment to be made during the first half of …

  • (PLX AI) – Getinge enters into a settlement agreement related to the MDL mesh litigation and makes a concluding provision of additional SEK 600 million.
  • Getinge expects the settlement to become final and payment to be made during the first half of 2022
  • The surgical mesh implants were manufactured by Getinge’s subsidiary Atrium Medical Corporation, which was acquired by Getinge in 2011
  • Getinge made a provision of SEK 1.8 billion in 2018 for expected costs associated with surgical mesh claims, based on information available at the time
