checkAd

Vestas Says Cyber Attack Compromised Personal Data

(PLX AI) – Vestas notification of personal data breach.Vestas discovered a cyber security incident on 19 November 2021 which involved external attackers compromising and gaining unauthorized access to data stored on Vestas internal file share …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas notification of personal data breach.
  • Vestas discovered a cyber security incident on 19 November 2021 which involved external attackers compromising and gaining unauthorized access to data stored on Vestas internal file share systems
  • The investigation carried out by Vestas has confirmed that personal data has been compromised by the attackers
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
08.12.2021, 20:42  |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Says Cyber Attack Compromised Personal Data (PLX AI) – Vestas notification of personal data breach.Vestas discovered a cyber security incident on 19 November 2021 which involved external attackers compromising and gaining unauthorized access to data stored on Vestas internal file share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023
BMW Secures Supply of Several Million Semiconductor Microchips per Year
Vestas Gets 235 MW Wind Turbine Order in the US
ConocoPhillips to Sell Indonesia Assets for $1.355 Billion; Buys up to 10% in APLNG
Helvetia Says Lehmann to Replace Schurter as Chairman from 2023
Vestas Order Intake Consensus Increasingly Difficult to Reach, Carnegie Says
Spar Nord Could Pay DKK 6.5 Billion for Handelsbanken's Danish Operations, Nordea Says
Clas Ohlson Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; November Sales up 6%
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
Bavarian Nordic to Raise $250 Million for RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial
Brenntag Is Buying Opportunity After Underperformance, Bank of America Says
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million