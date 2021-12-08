Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Says Cyber Attack Compromised Personal Data (PLX AI) – Vestas notification of personal data breach.Vestas discovered a cyber security incident on 19 November 2021 which involved external attackers compromising and gaining unauthorized access to data stored on Vestas internal file share …



