Systemair Q2 EBIT SEK 238 Million vs. Estimate SEK 202 Million
(PLX AI) – Systemair Q2 revenue SEK 2,404 million vs. estimate SEK 2,362 million.Q2 organic growth 9.1%Q2 EBIT margin 9.9%Q2 net income SEK 154 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.74
Systemair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Systemair Q2 revenue SEK 2,404 million vs. estimate SEK 2,362 million.
- Q2 organic growth 9.1%
- Q2 EBIT margin 9.9%
- Q2 net income SEK 154 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.74
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0