Jungheinrich Gets First Order with New Arculee AMR

(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich gets first joint order with new arculee AMR.Jungheinrich is building a new logistics centre for the Dutch technology company Prodrive TechnologiesThe new building with over 20.000 square metres of warehouse space is being …

  • (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich gets first joint order with new arculee AMR.
  • Jungheinrich is building a new logistics centre for the Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies
  • The new building with over 20.000 square metres of warehouse space is being built near Eindhoven and will be fully operational by autumn 2022
  • At the heart of the warehouse will be a holistic logistics solution with a fleet of 14 autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and 8 EKX 516ka automated narrow-aisle trucks
Autor: PLX AI
09.12.2021, 12:46   

