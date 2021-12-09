Jungheinrich Gets First Order with New Arculee AMR
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich gets first joint order with new arculee AMR.Jungheinrich is building a new logistics centre for the Dutch technology company Prodrive TechnologiesThe new building with over 20.000 square metres of warehouse space is being …
