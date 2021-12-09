Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Volvo Cars Deserves Premium Valuation Over German Manufacturers, Kepler Cheuvreux Says (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars deserves a premium valuation to German competitors amid rapid volume growth, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, initiating coverage with a buy rating. Price target SEK 90Volvo Cars traded up 2.5% at SEK 75.88 in afternoon …



