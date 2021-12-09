Volvo Cars Deserves Premium Valuation Over German Manufacturers, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars deserves a premium valuation to German competitors amid rapid volume growth, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, initiating coverage with a buy rating. Price target SEK 90Volvo Cars traded up 2.5% at SEK 75.88 in afternoon …
- Price target SEK 90
- Volvo Cars traded up 2.5% at SEK 75.88 in afternoon trading in Stockholm
- Volvo Cars' operating margin should rise through 2025 thanks to higher economies of scale, lower technical costs of increased vertical integration, and synergies with Geely, Kepler said
- Volvo Cars is one of the best players for electric cars among older OEMs, Kepler said
