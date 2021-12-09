Kongsberg Automotive to Buy Back 10% of Its Shares Starting in Q1
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive announced a 10% buy back of shares at their Capital Markets Day.The divestments announced in October are expected to close towards the end of the first quarter, at which point the proceeds will be used to buy back 10% …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive announced a 10% buy back of shares at their Capital Markets Day.
- The divestments announced in October are expected to close towards the end of the first quarter, at which point the proceeds will be used to buy back 10% of the company’s shares, reduce outstanding debt, and invest in new technology and innovation, the company said in a release
- Kongsberg Auto also said portfolio transformation will reduce the company’s exposure to highly volatile passenger car segment, focusing further on specialty products, commercial vehicles and new adjacent product areas
