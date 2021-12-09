Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Global Fashion Group Cuts Outlook as Demand Weakens (PLX AI) – Global Fashion Week new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 10 million, down from more than EUR 16 million previously.Cuts NMV constant currency growth outlook to 23% from over 25% previouslySays that following a strong start to the quarter …



