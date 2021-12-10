Carl Zeiss Meditec Sees Growth in Line with Market, EBIT Margin 19-21%
(PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec says revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market next year.The EBIT margin in fiscal year 2021/22 is expected to be between 19-21%In the medium term, the EBIT margin is expected to settle at a …
- (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec says revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market next year.
- The EBIT margin in fiscal year 2021/22 is expected to be between 19-21%
- In the medium term, the EBIT margin is expected to settle at a level sustainably above 20%, with the growing proportion of recurring revenue making a positive contribution
- At the same time, there continues to be a need for significant strategic investments in research & development and sales & marketing
