Carl Zeiss Meditec Sees Growth in Line with Market, EBIT Margin 19-21%

Carl Zeiss Meditec says revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market next year.

The EBIT margin in fiscal year 2021/22 is expected to be between 19-21%

In the medium term, the EBIT margin is expected to settle at a level sustainably above 20%, with the growing proportion of recurring revenue making a positive contribution

At the same time, there continues to be a need for significant strategic investments in research & development and sales & marketing



PLX AI | 10.12.2021, 07:03

